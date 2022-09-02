Decadence Arizona Announces First Set of Headliners With Zeds Dead, Louis the Child, And More

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) – Blending society’s centuries-old obsession for music with the modern trappings of Arizona’s most prominent New Years’ Eve celebration, Relentless Beats has announced Decadence Arizona’s first headliners – Fisher, Louis the Child, Porter Robinson (DJ set), and Zeds Dead.

Presented in partnership with Global Dance, the eighth annual event will take place at Phoenix Raceway on December 30 and 31, closing out the year with top-level production, the return of the Weird and Wonderful performers, activations throughout the grounds, and more. An expanded lineup of artists, performers, and activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

All Two-Day ticket levels, including General Admission GA+, VIP, and Platinum, went on sale Friday (August 26). Pricing starts at $149, before fees. For full details on all ticket and payment plan options, table reservations (strictly 21+), and extras, including shuttles, lockers, parking, merch, and afterparties, visit www.decadencearizona.com. Decadence Arizona is an 18+ event.