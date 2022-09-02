Firebird Music Holdings Acquires Stake in Red Light Management

ASPEN, CO (CelebrityAccess) – Nat Zilkha – a respected deal-maker in the music industry, left his role as a Partner at KKR in December 2021. He’d spent 15 years with the investment firm, where he was involved with deals involving BMG and others.

Announcing his departure from KKR last year, Zilkha told MBW.com that he would soon launch “a new, entrepreneurial endeavor focused on the music industry” while maintaining his role as Chairman of Gibson Brands (and continuing to act as a senior advisor to KKR).

Zilkha has now become co-founder and Executive Chairman of the new Firebird Music Holdings. He describes this Aspen, CO, headquartered firm as an “artist-centered, music-focused media company,” per his LinkedIn page.

MBW.com reports that Zilkha’s co-founder in Firebird is Los Angeles-based Nathan Hubbard, a former CEO of Ticketmaster and a former global head of Media and Commerce at Twitter.

They’re also reporting that Firebird’s primary backer is Raine Group, an existing investor in music companies such as SoundCloud, C3 Presents, and Amuse. Firebird and its logo now appear within its investment portfolio on Raine Group’s website.

According to MBW.com, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter report Firebird has acquired a significantly-sized minority stake in one of the world’s most established artist management companies: Red Light Management.

Red Light was founded by Coran Capshaw, who is also the Manager of the Dave Matthews Band, 31 years ago. Capshaw continues to lead the company 31 years later.

Red Light runs multiple offices on both sides of the Atlantic, representing artists including Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Lady A, Luke Bryan, Phish, The Strokes, and many more.

One MBW source said: “Firebird is going after at least a handful of management companies right now, not just in the US. They seem to have a large stack of capital to play with.”

On his LinkedIn profile, Zilkha writes: “We built Firebird to align with premium talent and empower them with a shared passion for music, modern brand activation capabilities, and scale financial capital. We partner with artists, managers, independent labels & publishers, and technology providers to create an integrated ecosystem where creatives thrive.”