The Beatles Return North American Merchandise Rights To Bravado

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Merchandise rights for The Beatles across retail, licensing, and e-commerce in North America have returned to Universal Music Group’s (UMG) merchandise and brand management company, Bravado.

The deal between Apple Corps Ltd. and Bravado reunites the legendary band’s merchandise business with their recorded music catalog. UMG has been home to The Beatles’ historical music catalog since 2012.

The Beatles’ previous merch home for North America was with Sony Music’s The Thread Shop, following a deal signed in December 2019. Before the agreement with The Thread Shop in 2019, the Beatles merchandise was handled by Bravado in North America.

According to the announcement issued today (September 1) and reported by MBW.com, Bravado will work with Apple Corps Ltd. to expand The Beatles’ presence in the region by “leveraging the company’s retail and licensing partnerships and its robust e-commerce network to supercharge direct-to-consumer efforts.”

UMG says that in the decade it has been home to The Beatles’ recorded music catalog, UMG and Apple Corps “have worked hand in hand to find innovative projects and campaigns to further introduce the band’s timeless music to new generations of fans around the world.”

The Beatles founded Apple Corps Ltd. in 1968 to oversee the band’s creative and business interests.