Jason Aldean and Publicity Firm The GreenRoom Part Ways After 17 Years In Light of Wife’s Social Media Remarks – Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Weigh-In

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) -The GreenRoom publicity firm has parted ways with Jason Aldean after 17 years.

In a statement provided to Billboard, GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish shared, “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason.”

“We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore but will always be big fans of his music. He is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music,” the statement continues.

The split comes after a media firestorm made by Brittany Aldean (Jason’s wife) on Instagram on August 23, when she made what has been perceived as transphobic remarks.

In a video, Brittany is seen putting on makeup with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” Alden then responded to her post with, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t, too, because you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Country singer Cassadee Pope, who won season 3 of The Voice with coach Blake Shelton addressed Mrs. Aldean’s comments on her Twitter page. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” she wrote. “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Hot Country Superstar Maren Morris also has a lot to say regarding her remarks on social media. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” said Morris in response to Pope’s tweet.

Brittany did not back down despite the backlash. She took to her Instagram Story and reaffirmed her stance. Her response to Pope’s criticism included her claiming that “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils.”

She added, “The other day, son Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow daughter Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!”

“Y’all have been so sweet and supportive today of me and Cassadee,” Maren said on her Instagram Story. “I will say, we can handle this shit, we have dealt with idiots for years saying insanely stupid stuff at us, but I would check on your trans friends, check on your gay friends, anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bulls**t today and feel subhuman.”

She continued to thank her fans again for their love and support, adding, “It was just like, I didn’t really think I woke up and chose violence today. I was like, I’m so sick of looking at absolute horses**t on the internet and people getting away with it – much less being celebrated for it.”

Morris’s husband, Ryan Hurd and Jason enter into the fray. For Jason, it was a subtle comment on her Instagram: “MY Barbie,” he wrote, referencing Maren’s “Insurrection Barbie” label.

Hurd had a bit more to say about the situation. “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with,” he wrote.

Later, he added, “Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over as if the last time she spoke up about something, it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a two-year-old we love, we’re f*cking fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Maren retweeted a post from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness after he praised her for being an ally.

“Love to see allies & to be clear intersex kids which make up at least 2% of all kids face genital mutilation to enforce cisgender norms every day,” he wrote. “While we are at it. Trans young people under 18 almost never get surgical gender-affirming surgeries. If they do & is a huge if – it happens, it is with parental consent & loads of doctors. Hormone blockers & hormone blockers are reversible. Let’s stop the transphobic nonsense.”

On Tuesday (August 31), Brittany released a new line of Barbiecore-inspired shirts featuring the tagline, “Don’t Tread On Our Kids.”

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week,” she wrote with an eye-roll emoji. “Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it.” She noted that she would support Operation Light Shine “to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking” with all profits from the sales.

Brittany appeared on the Tucker Carlson show, and despite the backlash and Aldean being dropped from his publicity firm, she still did not back down.

“I’m advocating for children,” she said on the show. “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless.”