Riser House Entertainment Promotes Brandon Perdue To Senior Vice President

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Entertainment’s Brandon Perdue has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP), A&R and Publishing.

Perdue joined Riser House four years ago and has developed hit songwriters Dallas Wilson and Michael Whitworth. He has been heavily involved in the past few years of Mitchell Tenpenny’s career, including setting up the session that produced Tenpenny and Chris Young’s latest No. 1 hit, “At The End of A Bar.” Perdue also oversaw the production of Dillon Carmichael’s latest album, Son of A.

Riser House’s publishing division recently completed a catalog purchase from The Song Factory, including hits from writers Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, and more.

“Brandon has proven himself a key leader in our company with his ability to manage artists and songwriters, helping them to achieve great success,” says Riser House Entertainment Founder and CEO Jennifer Johnson. “Under his helm, Riser House has seen many hits as a young boutique label and publishing company. As an A&R executive, Brandon has incredible sensibilities and knows how to help artists navigate their sound, fostering them to make artful and commercial records. He’s one of the best A&R and Publishing executives in our business, and I’m excited to see where he can take us as we continue to grow both our office and our roster.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to build at Riser House over the past few years,” adds Perdue. “Our approach is ‘small but mighty, and everyone on our roster currently has multiple things to be excited about because we are able to take a laser-focused approach with each creative we partner with. I can’t wait to see what the next four years hold for our current team and the new crop of talent we’ll be bringing on board over the next year.”