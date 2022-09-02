Live Nation Annnounces Partnership with TURN Systems and Their Reusable Cup System

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) announced Thursday (September 1) a strategic investment in TURN Systems, which operates a leading Reusable Cup System. Alongside the investment, LN will begin rolling out reusable cups at its venues and festivals in an effort to eliminate single-use plastics and work toward zero-waste concerts.

The TURN system includes reusable cups, collection bins, and mobile washing systems. A single reusable TURN cup has the potential to displace up to 100 single-use cups and can break even on its environmental impact in as few as three uses. Fans can use the return bin system as the primary beverage option at participating LN events instead of standard trash or recycling cans.

Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “By investing in TURN, LN can make events at our venues and festivals more sustainable. By rolling out real-world solutions at the scale, we hope this helps the whole industry find solutions.”

According to a recent study by LN, live music fans are eager to play a bigger role in protecting the environment, with 82% saying they strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle.

At the Bonnaroo Festival in June, the reusable TURN cups were used in place of single-use plastic cups, and the program was a massive success, with fans returning 88% of the cups. As part of the TURN pilot program at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, the venue avoided using 13,000 single-use cups, with fans returning 90% of the cups.

Artists have voiced their support for the initiative:

Jack Johnson : “I’m excited to see Live Nation taking their commitment to reducing plastic pollution to the next level by launching reusable cup programs at some of their concert venues this summer. It’s inspiring to see a music industry effort to offer alternatives to single-use plastic and to give music fans the option to choose reusables.”

: “I’m excited to see Live Nation taking their commitment to reducing plastic pollution to the next level by launching reusable cup programs at some of their concert venues this summer. It’s inspiring to see a music industry effort to offer alternatives to single-use plastic and to give music fans the option to choose reusables.” 5 Seconds of Summer : “We are stoked to partner with Live Nation to promote a more sustainable touring environment, where our fans will leave behind a smaller footprint across several venues this summer and for many more to come. Reusable materials can be a wholly more sustainable and enjoyable experience, and we hope to see this innovative program rolled out in more venues soon.”

Ryan Everton, Founder and CEO of TURN Systems added: “To mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis, we need to take meaningful steps to reduce carbon emissions, divert waste from landfills and oceans, and create circular economies at scale. We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation to move the needle forward in achieving these ambitions. By deploying TURN across Live Nation’s extensive reach, we hope to not only reduce the environmental impact of these events but also to inspire others to take climate action at their events and in their daily lives.”

TURN Systems will be used across several festivals and venues this year, including significant events such as Lollapalooza, Sea.Hear.Now, and the Austin City Limits Festival – projecting to displace more than 1 million single-use cups this year.

LN’s pledge to eliminate single-use plastics is critical to the company’s overall Green Nation sustainability program. The company’s partnership with Liquid Death canned water helped avoid using over 5 million plastic bottles, with fans encouraged to refill at free water refill stations throughout the venues. Additionally, at LN venues, food and beverage items are currently served in compostable and recyclable packaging, and dedicated sustainability teams at each venue sort through all waste which is then donated, recycled and composted at local facilities.