Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: David Duchovny – “X-Files,” “Californication,” “Twin Peaks,” “Gestureland” Album

One of my favorite interviews EVER – it goes in so many directions I didn’t expect which is what I LOVE about it. David is hilarious, very open and honest, as he talks about everything, from his new album, how he got started in acting instead of pursuing a career in writing, his creative process as an actor, writer and musician, a hilarious story about meeting RINGO on a plane, what annoys him and much more.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/david-duchovny-x-files-californication-twin-peaks-gestureland/id1118318083?i=1000539735143

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/270-the-paul-mecurio-show-47436891/episode/david-duchovny-x-files-californication-twin-88447167

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Vj3fKVBrSvOEozoFagKrA?si=681ea59ce5df4cdc