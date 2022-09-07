Blake Shelton Headed ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ In Early 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Blake Shelton announced plans to hit the road in early 2023 with his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

The tour kicks off on February 16th at Pinnacle Bank Arena with dates scheduled through the spring before wrapping at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on March 25th.

Carly Pierce and Jackson Dean are lined up to provide support on the tour as special guests.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Shelton is touring on the strength of his latest single, “No Body” which stormed country music radio last month and will give fans a preview of the upcoming tour with an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

^February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

^February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

*February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

^March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

^March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

^March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

^March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

*March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center