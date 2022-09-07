Up-And-Coming Songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith Signs Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After striking gold earlier this year with her smash hit “Fingers Crossed,” Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith has sealed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Spencer Smith released her breakout No. 1 hit “Fingers Crossed” in January with the song going viral and reaching #1 in Ireland and Norway, as well as #8 in the U.S. She followed it up with “Flowers” and her latest track “Narcissist” which she dropped in July.

At just 18 years old, Spencer Smith has already gathered more than 3.6 million and performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 8th.

“I’m so grateful to begin this new chapter of my songwriting journey with Warner Chappell and to join their amazing roster of clients. Since I first met with Guy Moot, Rich Christina and Katy Wolaver, they understood my artistic vision, appreciated my artistry and most importantly felt like family,” Lauren Spencer Smith said.

“Lauren is well on her way to becoming the voice of her generation. Her music is filled with relatable and unfiltered lyrics as well as stunning vocals, and she has this natural star power that all of us at Warner Chappell believe in,” added WCM SVP of A&R, Katy Wolaver.