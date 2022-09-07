The Library Of Congress Names Kevin Butterfield Named Director At The John W. Kluge Center

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The U.S. Library of Congress announced the appointment of Kevin Butterfield of the Director of the John W. Kluge Center, an influential resource that helps bridge the gap between policymakers and the library’s academic community.

“We’re thrilled to have Kevin Butterfield joining our team at the Library of Congress,” Hayden said. “His award-winning record of leadership in the field of early U.S. history speaks for itself and is a perfect fit for an institution dedicated to the preservation and understanding of our national story.”

Before joining the Library of Congress, Butterfield most recently served as executive director of the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington at Mount Vernon, where he managed its staff and facilities as well as overseeing an annual program of research fellowships and helped lead the public programs, scholarly symposia, digital offerings and academic partnerships for the institution.

He previously was a tenured faculty member and served as director of the Institute for the American Constitutional Heritage at the University of Ohio as well as the university’s constitutional studies program.

Butterfield earned a B.A. in History from the University of Missouri, an M.A. in History from the College of William and Mary, and a Ph.D. in History from Washington University in St. Louis.