Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker performs at Darius & Friends 2020. (Courtesy LiveXLive)

Darius Rucker Brings New Festival Riverfront Revival To His Hometown And Releases Full Stage and Performer Schedule

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – In partnership with SRE Entertainment, Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival, Riverfront Revival, to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, this fall.

The Riverfront Revival announced Tuesday (September 6) its full stage lineup and performer music schedule. Charleston’s Riverfront Park will light up with the sounds of country music the weekend of October 8 – 9. Alongside Rucker as the headliner will be performances by Trampled by Turtles, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, SUSTO, Charley Crockett, and more.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” shares Rucker. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

The family-friendly festival will offer food, libations, art, and culture alongside the musical performances. Tickets are available now, with a dollar from every ticket sold to the Medical University of South Carolina’s MUSC’s Arts in Healing program.

See below for the entire stage lineup and set times.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Dangerfield
1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Nikki Lane
2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Hall
3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Maggie Rose
4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Mitchell Lee
5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Larry Fleet
6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Blue Dogs
7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Jimmie Allen
8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): SUSTO
9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
2:00-2:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Jenkins
2:45-3:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Funk You
3:30-4:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Radney Foster
4:15-5:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): The War and Treaty
5:00-6:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Wild Rivers
6:00-7:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Trampled by Turtles
7:00-8:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Charley Crockett
8:15-10:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Brothers Osborne

