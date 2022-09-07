Darius Rucker Brings New Festival Riverfront Revival To His Hometown And Releases Full Stage and Performer Schedule

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – In partnership with SRE Entertainment, Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival, Riverfront Revival, to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, this fall.

The Riverfront Revival announced Tuesday (September 6) its full stage lineup and performer music schedule. Charleston’s Riverfront Park will light up with the sounds of country music the weekend of October 8 – 9. Alongside Rucker as the headliner will be performances by Trampled by Turtles, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, SUSTO, Charley Crockett, and more.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” shares Rucker. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

The family-friendly festival will offer food, libations, art, and culture alongside the musical performances. Tickets are available now, with a dollar from every ticket sold to the Medical University of South Carolina’s MUSC’s Arts in Healing program.

See below for the entire stage lineup and set times.