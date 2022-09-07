Chart-Topping Artist J. Brown Announces City Winery ‘Chapter & Verse’ Tour With Mariah. As Support

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – J. Brown is currently enjoying the success of his recently released debut album, Chapter & Verse, as his first single, “Don’t Rush,” featuring TANK, currently sits at No. 7 on the Billboard R&B chart. On September 30th, a deluxe version of Chapter & Verse will be released with 3 additional new songs, including the already fan-favorite “Red Bottoms.”

“I am beyond thankful to embark on my own mini-tour and to think that just 2 years ago I was on the same tour, same venues, but as an opening act for Elle Varner, it truly feels amazing to know that through God, faith and hard work, all things are possible. I am just grateful to be in this moment and to bring Mariah. on the road as she begins her own journey,” he adds.

His most recent song, “I Just Can’t Love You” is currently in rotation on BET Soul and BET. J. Brown says of the song:

“This is a very special song for me as I am able to sing about the emotions that sometimes we as men, society does not allow for us to speak about. It touches on mental health awareness and how one can recognize that right now is not the perfect time to give his woman what she deserves. He is being vulnerable in admitting to her and himself that he just can’t love her right now because he is not able to love himself.”

Mariah. (with a period) just released her new single, “Bizness”, written by her and produced by Michael Gardner. Mariah. says, “The single is written from the perspective of someone who’s fed up. It’s so easy nowadays to have people involved in your private matters – constantly around you like gnats but offering nothing. The question then becomes: why was the desire to keep tabs more than the commitment to the friendship or relationship? I’m sure we’ve all experienced an individual who is ‘all up in our business.’ This song serves as an invitation to exit!”

The “Bizness” music video is currently in rotation on BET Soul and BET. Late last year, she secured her first Billboard Top 30 R&B song with the smash single, “Material Girl”.

“Material Girl is written from the viewpoint of a woman at a crossroads. Should she remain in a relationship that caters to the material and superficial while neglecting what is truly important? In the process of finding herself again, she outlines what is missing: Loyalty. Time. Love. Patience. Teamwork. The things that money cannot buy,” says Mariah.

CHAPTER & VERSE TOUR

(Additional Dates To Be Announced)

* 9.28 – Chicago – City Winery

* 9.30 – Nashville – City Winery

* 10.4 – Washington, DC, – City Winery

* 10.5 – Philadelphia, – City Winery