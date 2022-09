Louder Than Life Festival Announces Stage Lineups, Set Times, Onsite Food Options, And All New Headbangers Hall

LOUISVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Louder Than Life and Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) announced Tuesday (September 6) its 2022 music performance stages and set times, onsite entertainment, and food offerings for this year’s festival taking place September 22 – 25 at the Highland Festival Grounds At The Kentucky Expo Center In Louisville.

Also announced and new this year is The Headbangers Hall with celebrity guest bartenders, food from Chris Santos, and an appearance from Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin.

The list of talent includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days on five stages, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS.

Fans from around the world can also tune in to “That Space Zebra Show” hosted on DWP’s Twitch channel throughout the Louder Than Life weekend for a backstage experience every day of the festival, featuring artist interviews and behind-the-scenes action, as well as streaming of the DWP Stage performances.

Curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire, selections from the following will be available from Louisville’s Finest: 502 Café, Big Momma’s, Blackbeard Espresso, Caffe Classico Empanadas, Happy Belly Bistro, Iroquois Grill, Longshot Lobsta, Pizza Lupo, Ramiro’s Cantina, Red Top Dogs, Angry Bird Grill, Bangarang Bahn Mi, BBQ Highlife, Bru Bros Coffee, Burger Factory, Funnel Cake Fantasy, Gary’s Philly Cheesesteaks, Island Noodles, Jammin Concessions, Mac Attack, Phat Daddy’s Cajun, Pie Baby Pizza, Stoked Poke And Açai, and more. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options will be available.

See below for full-stage lineups and set times.

Thursday, September 22

SPACE ZEBRA STAGE

NINE INCH NAILS 9:00 PM

EVANESCENCE 6:40 PM

HIGHLY SUSPECT 5:00 PM

NOTHING MORE 3:30 PM

DOROTHY 2:10 PM

MAGGIE LINDEMANN 1:00 PM

LOUDMOUTH STAGE

BRING ME THE HORIZON 7:45 PM

HALESTORM 5:45 PM

YUNGBLUD 4:15 PM

SPIRITBOX 2:50 PM

NEW YEARS DAY 1:35 PM

PLUSH 12:30 PM

DISRUPTOR STAGE

TENACIOUS D 8:00 PM

HO9909 6:20 PM

GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS 5:10 PM

LILITH CZAR 4:00 PM

MOTHICA 2:50 PM

EVA UNDER FIRE 1:40 PM

REVOLVER STAGE

MINISTRY 7:05 PM

APOCALYPTICA 5:40 PM

ROYAL & THE SERPENT 4:35 PM

TAIPEI HOUSTON 3:25 PM

SUPERBLOOM 2:15 PM

THE DEAD DEADS 1:05 PM

DWPRESENTS STAGE

ARCHERS 4:30 PM

NAIL BITE 3:00 PM

ASAVA 2:15 PM

TWO SIDES OF ME 1:30 PM

MAGG DYLAN 12:30 PM

Friday, September 23

SPACE ZEBRA STAGE

SLIPKNOT 9:40 PM

LAMB OF GOD 7:30 PM

IN THIS MOMENT 5:45 PM

IN FLAMES 4:15 PM

DED 2:55 PM

VENDED 1:45 PM

LOUDMOUTH STAGE

SHINEDOWN 8:25 PM

MASTODON 6:35 PM

CLUTCH 5:00 PM

AMIGO THE DEVIL 3:30 PM

ALL GOOD THINGS 2:20 PM

EGO KILL TALENT 1:15 PM

DISRUPTOR STAGE

MESHUGGAH 8:40 PM

BARONESS 7:10 PM

CROWN THE EMPIRE 5:55 PM

MIKE’S DEAD 4:40 PM

ARCHETYPES COLLIDE 3:30 PM

AEIR 2:20 PM

REVOLVER STAGE

GWAR 7:50 PM

HELMET 6:35 PM

SUICIDE SILENCE 5:15 PM

POORSTACY 4:05 PM

ORBIT CULTURE 2:55 PM

THE LUKA STATE 1:45 PM

DWPRESENTS STAGE

UNTIL I WAKE 6:30 PM

BEFELL 5:15 PM

YOUNG OTHER 3:45 PM

THE DEV 2:25 PM

THE 500 BLOCK 1:15 PM

Saturday, September 24

SPACE ZEBRA STAGE

KISS 9:40 PM

ALICE COOPER 7:30 PM

GHOSTEMANE 5:50 PM

SEVENDUST 4:20 PM

TETRARCH 3:03 PM

REDLIGHT KING 1:55 PM

LOUDMOUTH STAGE

ROB ZOMBIE 8:35 PM

CHEVELLE 6:35 PM

JERRY CANTRELL 5:05 PM

POP EVIL 3:40 PM

AIRBOURNE 2:30 PM

SOLENCE 1:20 PM

DISRUPTOR STAGE

BODY COUNT 8:35 PM

ILL NINO 7:05 PM

CHERRY BOMBS 5:45 PM

WARGASM 4:35 PM

THE ALIVE 3:20 PM

DROPOUT KINGS 2:10 PM

REVOLVER STAGE

THEORY OF A DEADMAN 7:45 PM

WE CAME AS ROMANS 6:20 PM

DRUGS 5:10 PM

TRASH BOAT 4:00 PM

BLOODYWOOD 2:45 PM

DWPRESENTS STAGE

WIDOW7 6:30 PM

SILLY GOOSE 5:20 PM

SEVVVEN 3:50 PM

SCARLETT O’HARA 2:30 PM

BREED 1:20 PM

Sunday, September 25

SPACE ZEBRA STAGE

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 9:00 PM

INCUBUS 6:55 PM

THE PRETTY RECKLESS 5:00 PM

THE STRUTS 3:25 PM

DIRTY HONEY 2:00 PM

RADKEY 12:50 PM

LOUDMOUTH STAGE

ALICE IN CHAINS 7:55 PM

PAPA ROACH 5:50 PM

JELLY ROLL 4:10 PM

THE JOY FORMIDABLE 2:40 PM

THE WARNING 1:25 PM

THE STRANGERS 12:20 PM

DISRUPTOR STAGE

ACTION BRONSON 8:10 PM

BAYSIDE 6:30 PM

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE 5:10 PM

CAROLESDAUGHTER 4:00 PM

THE NATIVE HOWL 2:50 PM

REVOLVER STAGE

BAD RELIGION 7:15 PM

ANTI-FLAG 5:45 PM

OXYMORRONS 4:35 PM

CROWN LANDS 3:25 PM

SHAMANS HARVEST 2:15 PM

DWPRESENTS STAGE

LINES OF LOYALTY 6:00 PM

RIVALS 4:30 PM

AS YOU WERE 2:55 PM

HEARTSICK 1:30 PM

NORMUNDY 12:20 PM