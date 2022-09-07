Young Guns Publishing Names Laura Wright Alexander Senior Vice President, Creative

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Young Guns Publishing has announced hiring industry veteran Laura Wright Alexander, who joins the company as Senior Vice President (SVP), Creative.

Born and raised in Nashville, Alexander began her career in publishing, spending 12 years at Writer’s Den Music, EMI Music Publishing, Big Yellow Dog, and Kobalt Music working with songwriters including Natalie Hemby, The Warren Brothers, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and more.

In early 2019, she joined the Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital team and helped launch the Graduate Nashville hotel. Alexander was tasked with telling the story of the boutique hotel and helping establish the narrative of its creative identity. During her time with AJ Capital, she also played an instrumental role in neighborhood programming efforts across the company’s projects in the Wedgewood-Houston area of Music City.

When songwriter Ben Stennis, whom Alexander had worked with at Kobalt Music, called asking if they might be able to work together again, she was soon brought back to her original passion for music and was excited to help further lay the groundwork of Young Gun’s small, intentional roster of songwriters and to continue building their momentum.

“Trust and relationships are the two most important things to me when it comes to being a champion for great music,” reflects Alexander. “The fact that Ben Stennis called me with the idea to work together meant the world. After talking to Will, I understood this is a real opportunity to take hold of something and make an immediate impact together.”

“From the moment this Creative role became available, Laura was our first call as we knew she would be the perfect fit. Over the years, we have discussed working together, and I am thrilled to see it come to fruition,” shares Young Guns CEO, Will Hamrick.

Founded in 2011, Young Guns falls under Kobalt Music Publishing and has a strong history of success in the film and TV industry. The organization is now making an impact in the Country music space with a roster including Stennis (who co-wrote the hit “’ Til You Can’t” recorded by Cody Johnson) and Mullins (who co-wrote the recent LoCash single “Beach Boys” plus Jake Owen’s No. 1 song “Homemade.”