Mercyful Fate Announces First US Headlining Tour in Over 20 Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate announced Tuesday (September 6) their first North American headlining tour in over two decades.

Produced by Live Nation, the journey will begin October 25 in Dallas and weave its way through fourteen cities, closing on November 16 in Atlanta. The tour follows the band’s headlining performance at this year’s edition of Psycho Las Vegas.

Vocalist King Diamond comments, “These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over twenty years. Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the full European festival production, but up close and personal. You cannot miss this… I hereby respectfully invite you to Come To The Sabbath by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark of Night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are! Satanic Regards – King Diamond 666.”

Kreator and labelmates, Midnight will be supporting the tour. Various presales are available throughout the week:

Ticketmaster Presale: Wednesday, September 7 | Password: MELISSA

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, September 7 | Password: VENUE

Blabbermouth Presale: Wednesday, September 7 | Password: SABBATH

Knotfest.com Presale: Wednesday, September 7 | Password: OATH

The general on-sale date is Friday, September 9, with multiple limited VIP packages available, including Meet and Greets, photo ops, private Q&As, exclusive merch, and more starting Wednesday, September 7).

MERCYFUL FATE w/ Kreator, Midnight:

10/25/2022 Dallas, TX – The Factory*

10/27/2022 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10/29/2022 Inglewood, CA – Youtube Theater

10/30/2022 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

11/01/2022 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/03/2022 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/04/2022 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/05/2022 Detroit, MI – Masonic*

11/08/2022 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

11/11/2022 Laval, QC – Place Bell

11/13/2022 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall At Fenway

11/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/16/2022 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle