2022 Resonance Music and Arts Festival With Goose, Papadosio and More Pushed to 2023 And Will Be the Last Dance

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – Resonance Music and Arts Festival has postponed its 2022 festival weeks before it was scheduled to take place at Woodlands Nature Reserve in Charleston, SC, Thursday through Saturday (September 15 – 17).

Essential Productions announced the change via social media on Saturday (September 3). Dorchester County has decided to suspend all upcoming music events at the Woodlands Nature Reserve. While Essential searched for an alternative option, the turn-around time was too short.

Resonance then announced a new venue and confirmed the dates for 2023. The final edition of the Resonance Music and Arts Festival will now take place at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, OH June 29 – July 1, 2023.

The 2022 Resonance lineup was set to feature Goose, Umphrey’s Mcgee, and Papadosio among many others.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that events at Woodlands Nature Reserve, which is “primarily used for outdoor activities such as camping, kayaking and hiking, will now require a special permit from the county. The application for Resonance was denied.

Woodlands Nature Reserve was due to be the latest in a recent string of new venues for the festival, which began at Frontier Ranch in Pataskala, OH in 2013 and then took place at Thornville’s Legend Valley through 2018. Since then, the festival was held at Cooper’s Lake in Slipper Rock, PA (2019) and Marvin’s Mountaintop in Masontown, WV (2021). The postponement leads Resonance back to OH for its “last dance” in 2023.

In the social media post, festival organizers stated all ticket holders will have the option to have their ticket refunded but also offer other options. All general admission (GA) ticket holders who roll their tickets over to 2023 will have their ticket upgraded to VIP. All VIP ticket holders who roll their tickets over to 2023 will receive 1 GA ticket or VIP upgrade for a future buyer. The VIP area will host a full stage and schedule, poster, pin and other amenities only available to VIPs. Camping pass holders have the option of reserving that pass for our preferred camping area or requesting a refund.

They ended their social post with this. “As much as it saddens us to say that this will be our last Resonance. What better way to celebrate the entirety of this crazy ride than to bring it back to where it all started. Saying goodbye is never easy, but we have some amazing announcements coming your way soon and can promise you that this will be the best Resonance yet!”