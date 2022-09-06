John Prine To Be Honored With A Week-Long Tribute

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records announced plans for a week-long tribute in honor of the late singer-songwriter John Prine.

You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place from October 7-12 with 70 surprise artists and friends performing and celebrating the legendary musician.

The show will feature a series of six nighttime concerts along with a full slate of daytime events throughout the week.

As well, a special show in honor what would be Prine’s 76th birthday will take place at the Ryman Auditorium on October 10th and will be livestreamed for free via Mandolin, thanks to a donation from Truist.

Additional ticketed live streams will be held throughout the week.

“We are so excited to invite you, our beloved community—both artists and fans alike—to this long-anticipated fall week in Nashville. A celebration and tribute to John feels so overdue yet is happening right on time. Our amazing team have worked tirelessly, making sure everyone feels welcome to participate in this memorable and unique experience. Thank you for being a part of it. Your support for me and my family has meant the world and we look forward to spending time with everyone in October. Hello in There; I know John will be with us in spirit all weeklong,” said Fiona Prine.

All proceeds from the concerts and live streams will benefit The Hello In There Foundation. Established by the Prine family to honor John’s memory, the work of the 501c3 is inspired and guided by John’s simple song title, “Hello In There,” aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten.

Among this year’s grantees are the Keep A Breast Foundation’s Give Back Grant and Musicians On Call.

Other sponsors for the event include Downtown Music, Truist, BMI, Wasserman, NS2 and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.