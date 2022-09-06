Justin Bieber Suspends Tour To Focus On His Health

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian R&B icon Justin Bieber announced he’s suspending the remainder of his South American and European tour while he refocuses on his health.

Bieber broke the news to his fans in an Instagram story posted to his social media on Monday, stating that he felt exhausted after his performance this past weekend at Rock In Rio.

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he wrote.

Bieber was forced to suspend his North American tour in June after suffering a partial paralysis of his face. He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic says is a rare side effect of a facial shingles infection.

He returned to the road in July, completing the North American leg of his “Justice” world tour, which had previously been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was next scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday night for a performance at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Ñuñoa, Chile