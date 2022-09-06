Carl Palmer Announces Plans To Revive ELP For A Tour With Video Projections Of Keith Emerson & Greg Lake

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, announced plans for the Welcome Back My Friends – The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer tour.

After considering undertaking a hologram tour, Palmer instead opted to use live footage of Emerson and Lake, who will ‘perform’ on video walls alongside Carl and a live band as they perform on stage.

The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and Emerson’s distinctive keyboard will be mixed with the live performance to attempt to ‘reunite’ the band again.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on November 18th, 2022, at the 2300 ARENA in Philadelphia, PA with additional dates to be announced.

“About five years ago I explored the idea of trying to reunite the band using digital holograms,” said Carl Palmer. “We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance that brings back the magic of ELP.”

According to a press release, the tour is being launched with the full approval of the Emerson and Lake Estates and will coincide with the new BMG box set of classic ELP hit singles pressed on vinyl with reproductions of the original picture sleeves.