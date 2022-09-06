Dave Matthews Band Announces Tour For Fall 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Dave Matthews Band revealed plans for a North American tour with dates kicking off in the fall of 2022.

The tour is slated to hit the road at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 2nd with dates scheduled across the U.S., before wrapping with pair of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

DMB is fresh from their annual Labor Day weekend concert which took place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA and have upcoming shows at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Sept. 9th; North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept 14th; and two shows at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept 19 and 20.

To mark their 2022 tour, Dave Matthews Band will fund the planting of an additional one million trees, bringing the total amount of trees funded to 3 million.

The trees will be planted through a partnership with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, a global forest restoration effort. Fans are invited to join the band, The Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign and other tour partners to help regreen our planet. For more information, visit dmbtrees.org.

DMB’s Fall 2022 tour

11/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

11/5 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/8 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

11/12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

11/13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

11/15 Chicago, IL United Center

11/16 Fairborn, OH WSU Nutter Center

11/18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden