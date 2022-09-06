Dave Matthews Band Announces Tour For Fall 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Dave Matthews Band revealed plans for a North American tour with dates kicking off in the fall of 2022.
The tour is slated to hit the road at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on November 2nd with dates scheduled across the U.S., before wrapping with pair of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
DMB is fresh from their annual Labor Day weekend concert which took place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA and have upcoming shows at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Sept. 9th; North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept 14th; and two shows at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept 19 and 20.
To mark their 2022 tour, Dave Matthews Band will fund the planting of an additional one million trees, bringing the total amount of trees funded to 3 million.
The trees will be planted through a partnership with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, a global forest restoration effort. Fans are invited to join the band, The Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign and other tour partners to help regreen our planet. For more information, visit dmbtrees.org.
DMB’s Fall 2022 tour
11/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
11/4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
11/5 Portland, OR Moda Center
11/8 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
11/9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
11/12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
11/13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
11/15 Chicago, IL United Center
11/16 Fairborn, OH WSU Nutter Center
11/18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
11/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden