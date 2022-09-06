After The Closure Of Its Brooklyn Location, Knitting Factory Planning A Return To Manhattan

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After closing its final New York location in Brooklyn in August, the Knitting Factory is planning to return to the New York market in 2023 with a new location in Manhattan.

Knitting Factory CEO Morgan Margolis told the Gothamist that the new Manhattan outlet of the venue chain will debut in 2023 and is taking a page from the Knitting Factor’ys original Manhattan location when it opened in 1987.

Margolis stated that the new venue will include a partnership with another company that will oversee day-to-day operations and potentially food service, the Gothamist reported.

“I think it’s time to get back into Manhattan,” Margolis said. “I’m excited to be back into the East Village. I think it’s kind of a trip for me, having grown up there, to have a space back there.”

Margolis also shared some details about the reason for the Brooklyn outlet’s closure in August, noting that rent for the venue had increased by almost 100%, which, when combined with losses from the pandemic, made the Williamsburg location untenable.