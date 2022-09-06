Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Venue News
Knitting Factory

After The Closure Of Its Brooklyn Location, Knitting Factory Planning A Return To Manhattan

Ian Courtney  Contact MePosted on
3 0

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After closing its final New York location in Brooklyn in August, the Knitting Factory is planning to return to the New York market in 2023 with a new location in Manhattan.

Knitting Factory CEO Morgan Margolis told the Gothamist that the new Manhattan outlet of the venue chain will debut in 2023 and is taking a page from the Knitting Factor’ys original Manhattan location when it opened in 1987.

Margolis stated that the new venue will include a partnership with another company that will oversee day-to-day operations and potentially food service, the Gothamist reported.

“I think it’s time to get back into Manhattan,” Margolis said. “I’m excited to be back into the East Village. I think it’s kind of a trip for me, having grown up there, to have a space back there.”

Margolis also shared some details about the reason for the Brooklyn outlet’s closure in August, noting that rent for the venue had increased by almost 100%, which, when combined with losses from the pandemic, made the Williamsburg location untenable.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now