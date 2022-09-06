Ron Kaplan, Garry Buck Join Reliant Talent

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Industry veterans Ron Kaplan and Garry Buck have joined the boutique booking agency, Reliant Talent.

Both veteran agents and business partners with careers that span more than 40 years, Buck and Kaplan join Reliant after a short tenure at ICM Partners, joining the agency in early 2021.

Kaplan and Buck have joined Reliant’s leadership team and will focus on bookings and live events, the agency said.

The duo got their start at Chicago based talent agency Prestige and later American Famous Talent in the 1980s before co-founding Monterey International in 1994.

“Joining Reliant Talent and returning to a boutique culture, similar to what Garry and I created at Monterey International with Dan Weiner, Fred Bohlander, and Paul Goldman feels like a homecoming. Being at Reliant Talent will provide our clients a team with common goals through collaborations and hard work,” Garry Buck and Ron Kaplan said in a joint statement.

Kaplan and Buck bring additional agents Alex Buck and Ashley Marchi to Reliant, along with a roster that includes Roger Daltrey, Van Morrison, Jonny Lang, Jimmie Vaughan, Mavis Staples, Lyle Lovett, Corinne Bailey Ray, and Buddy Guy, among others.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Ron Kaplan and Garry Buck to the Reliant staff, along with their exceptional team and amazing caliber of clients. Their many years of experience and leadership speaks for themselves and will greatly enhance our growth as we continue to expand our reach. Knowing they had numerous options, we are proud, honored, and flattered that they chose Reliant Talent to call home,” said Reliant Talent President Steve Lassiter.