Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert to Feature Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and More

LEXINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Kentucky Rising, a special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Kentucky’s most prominent names in music, will be held at the Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 16). Citi card members will access pre-sale tickets from Tuesday (September 13) until Thursday (September 15).

All of the net proceeds from the concert will benefit the “Kentucky Rising Fund” to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, including support for the many victims, their families, and first responders.

Alongside the Blue Grass Community Foundation, Kentucky Rising Fund will support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as needed.