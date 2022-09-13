The Department Of Homeland Security Gives OVG360’s Parent Advisors Red Team With An Industry-First SAFETY Act Designation

(CelebrityAccess) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded Prevent Advisors, OVG360’s in-house security consultancy with a SAFETY Act Designation for the company’s industry-leading Red Team Assessment Services.

Prevent Advisors’ Red Team Assessment Services is a proprietary systematic assessment program designed to evaluate all aspects of a venue’s physical security measures. Prevent Advisors assists clients, including stadiums, arenas, and convention centers, with addressing security flaws by addressing security needs, creating ongoing security policies and procedures, implementing these procedures, and continuously adjusting as needed.

Core Services include Prevention & Risk Analysis, Security Consulting & Solutions, Intelligence Service, and Training & Crisis Response.

It is the first time the DHS awarded a SAFETY Act Designation to a Red Team Assessment Service.

While OVG360 did not elaborate on the details of how Prevent Advisors Red Team Assessments work, Red Teams typically conduct penetration tests, taking on the role of threat actors to test security procedures and technology to find and address flaws.

“Safety and Security will always be a foundational principle in the live sports and entertainment industry, and we have built a world class security division that supports professional sports leagues and entertainment venues security programs,” said Michael Downing, Chief Security Advisor, Oak View Group’s Prevent Advisors, and former Deputy Chief, Counter Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, Los Angeles Police Department. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recent Safety Act Designation Award to Prevent Advisors speaks volumes to our commitment in this space.”

“This first of its kind SAFETY Act award is a recognition by DHS that the methodology created by Prevent Advisors is an effective tool that all venue operators should be leveraging as part of their own venue security program,” said Akmal Ali, CEO of Aluma and former Deputy Director of the SAFETY Act program within U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The safety of our guests, performers, athletes, and staff is our top priority,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman & CEO, Oak View Group. “We are proud of our Prevent Advisors’ work at all our facilities and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recognition.”