Dominique Sanders Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With Prescription Songs

Noted composer and producer Dominique Sanders has signed a worldwide publishing deal with independent music publisher Prescription Songs.

The deal, announced by Prescription Songs’ Chris Martignago and Eddie Fourcell along with Linear Management’s Kelle Musgrave-Glanzbergh, will see Prescription take on publishing for Sanders hits, which include many of Tech9’s #1 Billboard chart debuts and collaborations with Nipsey Hussle, Logan Richardson, Jidenna, Jay Stone, The Game, Jay Prince, Dr. Dre, Leslie Odom Jr, Sk8, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg and Boyz II Men.

Sanders also produced and co-wrote “Run It Down” by Jay Prince, which landed a major sync deal in the NBA 2K20 video game, and he recently produced the recent single from Chance The Rapper, “Wraith” ft. Vic Mensa & Smoko Ono.

“Working with someone who has the drive, hustle and love of the process that Dom possesses brings the best out of people. This partnership is a special one and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Dom and his amazing team on more incredible songs that the world needs to hear,” said Prescription Songs’ Chris Martignago.

“First, I have watched Chris Martignago operate over the years and constantly marveled at his ability to match talent with talent. As a longtime fan of the RX Roster I felt that we struck gold with their forward thinking approach to the creative process. They have a solid vision for nurturing their writers that is truly unique and effective and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of this warm and inclusive family,” added Kelle Musgrave Glanzbergh, Founder of Linear Management.

“I signed to Prescription mainly because I could tell the work ethic was unmatched and higher than most other companies that I know. Everyone is super energetic, willing to get in, be connected for work, get sessions going and keep things rolling. On top of that, I signed with Prescription because it felt like a big family versus just a company, especially once I met Chris who brought me in,” Sanders noted. “Everyone welcomed me as if it was a family and felt like we all shared the same goal of making awesome records together. Prescription felt like a great place to take my career to the next level and I am incredibly excited to be entering this partnership.”