Dita Von Teese Brings Her Glamontrix Tour To The U.S. In 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Striptease queen Dita Von Teese is teaming up with Live Nation to bring what is billed as the ‘world’s biggest burlesque show’ to North America in 2023.

The ‘Glamontrix’ tour is scheduled to get underway at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on January 27th with 20 additional shows across the U.S. before concluding at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on February 24th.

Major market stops include the Majestic Theater in Dallas on Jan. 20; the Tabernacle in Atlanta on Jan. 29,; Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto on Feb. 4; The Beacon in NYC on Feb. 9; and the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Il. on Feb. 14.

Dita Von Teese just concluded a run which hit historic theaters in the UK and Europe, including The London Palladium, Opera Garnier Monte Carlo, Folies Bergère and Vienna’s Burgtheatre.

The tour will feature a re-imagined 1940s burlesque experience, with comedy, and striptease highlighting diversity and individuality. Casting will showcase male, female, and gender-fluid performers from around the world, according to Live Nation.

“For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own confidence, liberating the taboo of striptease with fantastical stripscapes, while encouraging others to indulge in and enjoy their own sensuality. Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new “Glamonatrix” show speaks to unapologetic sensual power with a fun fetishistic twist.” says Von Teese. She continues, “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where diversified icons take the stage and inspire others. I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers who change people’s minds about striptease.”

Sat Jan 07 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 10 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Jan 13 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Sat Jan 14 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Sun Jan 15 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Tue Jan 17 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Fri Jan 20 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Sun Jan 22 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri Jan 27 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Jan 29 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu Feb 02 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sat Feb 4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue Feb 7 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Maisonneuve

Thu Feb 09 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat Feb 11 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Tue Feb 14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Thu Feb 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Feb 18 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Wed Feb 22 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Fri Feb 24 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center