Comedian Brian Regan Announces NYE and Spring 2023 Theater Tour Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans, and fellow comedians, Brian Regan announced new theater tour dates visiting 30 cities for New Year’s Eve through the spring of 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour kicks off on Saturday, December 31, at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, making stops in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Washington, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville at the Florida Theater on May 14. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 16.

BRIAN REGAN NYE & SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium

Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Saturday, January 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater- PA

Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theatre- Charlottesville

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Surrey, BC – Bell PAC

Friday, February 3, 2023 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theater

Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre

Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Friday, March 3, 2023 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America PAC

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Hall at The Eccles

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion

Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Arena

Friday, March 31, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Holland PAC

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Rapid City, SD – Rushmore Theatre

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Norfolk, VA – Harrison Opera House

Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, 2023 – Washington DC – The Kennedy Center

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate PAC

Friday, April 28, 2023 – St Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre

Saturday, April 29, 2023 – Saint Joseph, MO – Missouri Theatre

Sunday, April 30, 2023 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium (KSU)

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Friday, May 12, 2023 – St Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre Jacksonville