Comedian Brian Regan Announces NYE and Spring 2023 Theater Tour Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans, and fellow comedians, Brian Regan announced new theater tour dates visiting 30 cities for New Year’s Eve through the spring of 2023.
Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour kicks off on Saturday, December 31, at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, making stops in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Washington, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville at the Florida Theater on May 14. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 16.
BRIAN REGAN NYE & SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:
Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium
Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn
Friday, January 13, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Saturday, January 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater- PA
Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theatre- Charlottesville
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall
Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Surrey, BC – Bell PAC
Friday, February 3, 2023 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theater
Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre
Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater
Thursday, March 2, 2023 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
Friday, March 3, 2023 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America PAC
Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Hall at The Eccles
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion
Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Arena
Friday, March 31, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Holland PAC
Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Rapid City, SD – Rushmore Theatre
Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Norfolk, VA – Harrison Opera House
Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, 2023 – Washington DC – The Kennedy Center
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre
Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate PAC
Friday, April 28, 2023 – St Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre
Saturday, April 29, 2023 – Saint Joseph, MO – Missouri Theatre
Sunday, April 30, 2023 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium (KSU)
Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Friday, May 12, 2023 – St Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre
Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre Jacksonville