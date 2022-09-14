Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer-songwriter and R&B icon Jesse Powell died at 51 at his home in Los Angeles. Grammy-winner Tamara Powell announced the news of her brother’s death in an Instagram post early Wednesday (September 14). A cause of death has not been disclosed.

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music, and he especially loved his fans, who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.” The statement was signed off “The Powell Family.”

Powell, from Gary, Indiana, shot to fame with the hit song “You,” a ballad featured on his 1996 self-titled debut album. When he released the song as a single in 1999, “You” debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10. It also made it No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart. He was the older brother of R&B singers Trina and Tamara Powell.

Tamara Powell also posted a moving tribute to her brother in a separate Instagram post, which included a video of him singing “You.” She wrote alongside the video: “That voice! Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you, “Jet,” & our family will not be the same without you.”

Powell released four studio albums during his career. His second, Bout It, which was certified gold, was followed up with JP in 2001 and Jesse in 2003.