Audiosalad and Impala Announce Europe-Wide Partnership

BRUSSELS/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – IMPALA, the European Association of Independent Record Labels, is delighted to announce a new partnership with United States-based tech company AudioSalad to join the Friends of IMPALA program for strategic businesses in the music sector. AudioSalad recently expanded into Europe and opened a London office, allowing it closer to its European clients.

AudioSalad offers a wide range of services for independent labels, distributors, and rights holders. Their technology allows clients to streamline their digital operations and implement their preferred licensing strategy.

AudioSalad provides an efficient platform for clients to manage their collection and reliably deliver to the market by working with a wide range of global independent music companies. As an Apple Preferred Distributor and Encoding House and a Spotify Preferred Delivery Platform, AudioSalad has established a strong reputation within the digital music sector.

A closer collaboration with independent record labels members of IMPALA was a logical development for both parties, with European indies eager to benefit from AudioSalad’s deep knowledge of the digital world.

Helen Smith, IMPALA’s executive chair, commented: “It’s great to see AudioSalad joining our Friends program. Metadata and asset management are central to growing the revenue for artists, record labels, and distributors, and AudioSalad is a valuable partner for the sector.”

Tom Deakin, AudioSalad’s Head of EMEA, added: “I’m delighted that AudioSalad is now part of IMPALA, an organization that plays such a huge role in the European independent music sector. As a member of IMPALA’s Friends Programme, we will be at hand to share and advise on all things tech and supply chain, which will benefit IMPALA and its members and the wider independent community in Europe.”