Yungblud Announces World Tour for 2023 With The Regrettes

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Following the release of his critically acclaimed self-titled studio album, which has now reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the multiple-award-winning, global superstar Yungblud announced on Monday (September 12) the 2023 YUNGBLUD – THE WORLD TOUR.

Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city North American tour kicks off Friday (April 29) at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre and will make stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Boston, and more, before concluding in Kansas City on July 25. Yungblud will be joined on the road by American band, The Regrettes. The general on sale begins Friday (September 16).

Last week, the British punk rocker released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album ‘YUNGBLUD’ on Locomotion/Geffin Records, to critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone hailed it for its “angst and tender introspect,” and for being “larger than life,” and “perfect for arena singalongs.” While NPR applauded it as a cohesive body of work,” finding the young artist “coming into his own.”

The 24-year-old rocker continued to celebrate its much-deserved success with a history making epic three-venues-in-one-night celebration, performing live at Sunset Blvd’s Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert.

YUNGBLUD the album marks an exciting new era for the artist, with previously released track “Memories featuring Willow” surpassing 1 million streams within its first week.

2022 FESTIVAL DATES

09/17 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

09/22 – Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

09/24 – Firefly Festival – Dover Heights, DE

10/08 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

10/15 – Tecate Live Out – Monterrey, MX

10/16 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

2022 MEXICO DATES

10/10 – Pabellón Oeste – Mexico City, MX

10/12 – Guanamor Teatro Estudio – Guadalajara, MX

10/13 – La Glotonería – Querétaro, MX

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/28 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

04/29 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC

05/02 – Revolution Center – Garden City, ID

05/04 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

05/ 07 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

05/11 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

05/12 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

05/13 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

05/16 – FPL Solar Amphitheater – Miami, FL

05/17 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

05/19 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

05/20 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

05/21 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

05/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

05/24 – The Dome @ Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT

05/26 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

05/28 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

07/07 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

07/08 – TCU Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

07/11 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH

07/12 – Stage AE Outdoors – Pittsburgh, PA

07/14 – Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

07/15 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

07/16 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

07/19 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

07/21 – Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO

07/22 – The Armory –Minneapolis, MN

07/24 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

07/25 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO