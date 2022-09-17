Cat Burns Inks Worldwide Deal With Kobalt

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has signed Cat Burns to a worldwide publishing administration agreement, including global sync and creative services for her catalog and future songs.

Burns, a 22-year-old singer and songwriter from Streatham is one of the breakout stars of 2022. The former BRIT school student has gone viral on TikTok and peaked at No.2 in the singles chart with her single, “Go.”

Burns now sits on 1.3M followers on the platform. On Spotify, Burns has approximately 5.3M monthly listeners.

Brad Beausir, senior director, creative, Kobalt, said: “Cat is one of the most exciting artists I have come across. We originally met over zoom in the middle of the pandemic, and I was immediately sold. I just remember her being so captivating and confident in who she is. Cat has never strayed from what she wanted to say and how her music needed to sound. I am so proud to have an artist like her on our roster. Cat Burns is a powerhouse and a global star. She represents everything amazing about music.”

Burns said: “Signing to Kobalt has been great. I love having a team that really cares about my vision and allows me to have creative control as an artist.”