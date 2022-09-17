Fatboy Slim Announces UK Tour For 2023 – ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just the DJs’

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Fatboy Slim has announced details of a 2023 UK tour called ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJs.
Time to get some fun in the diary for next year…
Register now for early access to tickets for my March 2023 UK tour.https://t.co/oQ6PeIlEVe
Y’all are the music. We’re just the DJs pic.twitter.com/ZWYqjp6VR6
— Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) September 16, 2022
The new run of dates follows Fatboy Slim’s new album Right Here, Right Then, which was released on September 2. The album celebrates the 20th anniversary of the famous Big Beach Boutique event.
Before the March 2023 tour kick-off, Fatboy Slim will be hosting his 3-day festival titled, All Back to Minehead at Butlin’s Minehead from November 18 – 21.
Fatboy Slim UK Tour Dates
2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
9 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy
10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
15 – Brighton, Centre
17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
25 – Bournemouth, International Centre