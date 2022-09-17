Mike Hamilton Named Senior Vice President, Streaming and Commerce at Def Jam Recordings

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO, and LaTrice Burnette, EVP Def Jam/President, 4th & Broadway, announced Friday (September 16) that Mike Hamilton has been appointed Senior Vice President, Streaming and Commerce, Def Jam Recordings. He will be based in New York.

Def Jam says Hamilton has helped guide the streaming success of stars like Future, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and more.

Hamilton spent the last three years as Senior Director, Commerce, Epic Records, where he devised strategies and led campaigns for artists including Jennifer Hudson, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, and more. Hamilton launched his career in music at Atlantic Records, rising through the ranks to become Senior Manager, Streaming and Sales. At the label, he developed and oversaw strategies for several Grammy-nominated acts.

Hamilton’s appointment follows many other Def Jam appointments and promotions in recent months.

Natina Nimene was promoted to Executive Vice President, Promotion & Artist Relations, at Def Jam Recordings. In April, Lynn Gonzalez was promoted to Executive Vice President, Head of Business Affairs and Development at Def Jam Recordings. In February, LaTrice Burnette was appointed Executive Vice President, Def Jam Recordings / President, 4th & Broadway.

“I have known Mike for some time and have always greatly admired his work,” said Balogun. “Mike boasts some of the best relationships in the industry and brings a deep, nuanced understanding of the streaming ecosystem and a keen eye for strategy. Our company and artists will immediately benefit from Mike’s experience and expertise. I’m beyond excited to finally work alongside him in breaking new artists together under the Def Jam banner.”

Burnette said: “Going back to our days at Atlantic, I’ve had a front row seat for Mike’s rapid growth as an executive and the passion, creativity, and dynamism he brings to the job every day.”

Hamilton added: “No entity in modern music has had a more profound impact on culture than Def Jam. This brand’s legacy is rich and vast, and I am honored at the chance to add to it. I’m grateful to Tunji and LaTrice for their incredible support & I’m excited to help break the next generation of superstar artists.”