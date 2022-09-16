Broadway’s Longest-Running Production, ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ To Close In 2023

October 22, 2021: View of the theater before The Phantom of the Opera first performance after pandemic at Majestic Theatre. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — “Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show in Broadway history, will close in early 2023.

In a statement on Friday, the production company behind Phantom announced: “We are sad to confirm that after 35 years on Broadway, Phantom will play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday February 18th, 2023.”

Based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 horror novel of the same name, “Phantom” it tells the story of a mysterious phantom who haunts the stage of the Paris Opera.

Adapted for the stage by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and a libretto by Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe, the Broadway production debuted in 1986 has since been performed more than 13,500 times in front of 19.5 million fans.

The show has also spawned numerous international productions, including in London, which will mark its 36th anniversary on October 9th.