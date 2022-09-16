Kobalt Neighbouring Rights Rebrands As Kollective Neighbouring Rights

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The company formerly known as Kobalt Neighbouring Rights, billed as the largest neighboring rights agency in the U.S., has officially changed its name to Kollective Neighbouring Rights (KNR).

Along with the new moniker, KNR also announced the launch of a new platform, powered by distribution and artist and label services company, The Orchard.

According to the company, KNR will provide a full range of global admin and performance royalty maximization services through a new website and revamped client portal. Clients will have access to accounting, reporting and support data and be able to manage and collect payment for their artists and label share of performance rights income.

The new features are set to begin rolling out on October 4 and will continue into 2023.

“Today marks the start of a new era for KNR. We are excited to build on our relationship with The Orchard to unveil an upgraded custom-built system that will help serve our global clients in enhanced, more streamlined ways, while continuing to provide best-in-class service,” said Ann Tausis, KNR CEO. “There are still untapped markets in neighboring rights, and we’re looking forward to utilizing the global footprint of The Orchard to initiate collections for our clients in additional territories. I’m very excited about the rebrand and our new identity.”

“The Orchard provides first-class solutions, cutting edge technology, expert guidance, and brand transparency to our clients. Expanding these services to KNR’s roster will further empower performers to maximize their neighboring rights collections as they navigate a global web of complex and evolving revenue streams.”

The move follows Sony Music’s acquisition of Kobalt Neighbouring Rights in 2021 along with the British music distributor AWAL. Sony acquired a stake in the Orchard in 2012 and full equity in the company three years later.