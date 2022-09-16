Joe Bonamassa And Sixthman Announce Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

ATHENS, Greece (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated guitar legend Joe Bonamassa is teaming up with concert cruise specialists Sixthman to announce the third installment of Bonamassa’s high seas blues extravangza, Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III.

The cruise is scheduled to sail from August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade.

The five night floating music festival will feature two unique sets from Bonamassa along with numerous live performances and collaborations from a cast of guests that include Blackberry Smoke, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jimmy Vivino, Kirk Fletcher, plus many more to be announced.

Fans will also have access to numerous activities and programming designed for blues enthusiasts, including wine tastings, raffles, opportunities to interact with Bonamassa and other artists with additional experiences to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans will also be able to go ashore during stopovers at Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece.

Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation dedicated to providing students and teachers the resources and tools needed to further music education. Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA provides financial support for programs such as Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. KTBA also works to promote and sustain music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. KTBA awarded over $1M since its foundation, positively impacting more than 70,000 students all across America.