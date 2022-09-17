Tedeschi Trucks Band Prepares for Annual Beacon Theatre Residency in The Big Apple

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tedeschi Trucks Band will mark its annual return to New York City’s Beacon Theatre with seven performances on September 29 – 30 and October 1, 3, 6, 7 – 8 – with a milestone 50th performance at the famed venue on October 3 – as part of their multi-year, dual city residency with MSG Entertainment, which also includes annual shows at The Chicago Theatre.

They will be performing original material from the entirety of their latest release, I Am The Moon, a 4-album project released last month on Fantasy Records. Led by singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi and guitarist Derek Trucks, the Grammy-winning ensemble’s highly anticipated, seven-night return to the Big Apple will be the 11th multi-night Beacon Theatre run of their storied career. Over the past decade, the band’s recurring tenure in NYC has become a destination event and a can’t-miss concert experience featuring surprise sit-ins and set lists that go deep into the band’s vast catalog.

This year’s residency follows the September 9 release of all vinyl configurations of I Am The Moon and comes on the heels of the band’s triumphant, flagship “Wheels of Soul” cross-country summer amphitheater tour.

“The Beacon is always a place for us to stretch out and explore musical territory,” says Trucks. “We’ve had an incredible amount of new material come out this year, and The Beacon shows will be some of the first where we’ll be able to draw from all of it and have the space to really dig in.”

Tedeschi adds, “I Am The Moon is a creative milestone for us – and we’ve got our 50th show at The Beacon, another milestone. We’re looking forward to celebrating both and all the hard work that went into getting here – it’s not something that just happens.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums, percussion) Isaac Eady (drums, percussion) Mike Mattison (vocals, guitar), Mark Rivers (harmony vocals), Alecia Chakour (harmony vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND – BEACON THEATRE 2022

Thu Sept. 29 Amy Helm opens, showtime 7:30pm

Fri Sept. 30 Two sets, no opener showtime 8pm

Sat Oct. 1 Two sets, no opener showtime 8pm

Mon Oct. 3 Surprise opening set, showtime 7:30pm

Thu Oct. 6 Ruthie Foster opens, showtime 7:30pm

Fri Oct. 7 Two sets, no opener showtime 8pm

Sat Oct. 8 Two sets, no opener showtime 8pm

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND – EUROPE 2022

Oct. 17 & 18 Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio

Oct. 20 Randers, DK / Vaerket

Oct. 21 Oslo, NO / Sentrum Scene

Oct. 22 Stockholm, SE / Annexet

Oct. 25 Berlin, DE / Verti Music Hall

Oct. 26 Hamburg, DE / Edel-optics.de Arena

Oct. 27 Prague, CZ / Forum Karlin

Oct. 30 Rotterdam, NL / RTM Stage

Nov. 2 Dublin, IE / The Helix

Nov. 4, 5 & 6 London, UK / The London Palladium

Nov. 9 Manchester, UK / Manchester Academy

Nov. 10 Glasgow, UK / O2 Academy Glasgow

Nov. 12 & 13 Paris, FR / Le Trianon

Nov. 15 Paris, FR / Bataclan