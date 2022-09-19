Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged With Murder After a Shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Ludacris‘ longtime manager, music executive, and co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, Chaka Zulu, turned himself in following a shooting in June that left him injured and another man dead. Zulu, born Ahmed Obafemi, was arrested and charged with murder, firearm possession during the commission of a crime, simple battery, and aggravated assault.

The incident occurred in June at 2293 Peachtree Road in Atlanta, in a parking lot behind a restaurant and strip mall. Obafemi (52) was jumped from behind and shot in the back. Two other men were also shot and taken to the hospital. One man, Artez Benton (23), died from his injuries.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, support poured in from artists across social media, including 50 Cent, Lil Jon, Tika Sumpter, and Jaleel White. Family friend and former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has also shown public support for Zulu since he was shot in June.

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” read the statement.