Arlo Parks Cancels US Tour Due to Mental Health

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Singer / Songwriter Arlo Parks has canceled her ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams Tour, stating her mental health has “deteriorated to a debilitating place.” The award-winning artist has returned home to London.

Parks announced the news on social media, explaining how she has been on the road since she released her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams in 2021 and is feeling “broken.”

Confirming that she has decided to pull the scheduled live shows, she added: “I don’t take decisions like this lightly, but I am broken, and I really need to step out, go home and take care of myself. I will do everything I can to make this up to you – for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase. I’m forever thankful to everyone who continues to show up for me, what a dream to have fans like you guys – I’ll be back.”

Parks is the latest artist to pull their tour, citing the need to improve themselves and their mental health. Sam Fender pulled three headlining shows in the US, saying, “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealth with things that have deeply affected me.” Shawn Mendes canceled his scheduled US tour, citing a need for a “mental break,” and Wet Leg missed a series of shows stating, “Our mental and physical health are such easy things to overlook when everything is so exciting and so busy, you barely have a moment to check in with yourself.”

The affected tour dates are listed below.

Arlo Parks Canceled 2022 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Easter