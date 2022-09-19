Billy Joel Announces His 87th Monthly Residency Show At MSG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp announced that Billy Joel’s record-breaking residency at the legendary New York Arena will continue on January 13th, 2023.

When the show takes place, it will be Joel’s 87th performance as part of the monthly residency and his 133rd lifetime show at The Garden.

MSGE named Joel its first-ever ‘franchise’ musician in 2013 and he began his residency at the Garden in 2014, playing one show a month ever since, to seemingly endless demand from his fans.

Tickets for the January show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, September 23 via www.ticketmaster.com.