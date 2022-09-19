Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert & Auction To Take Place In Los Angeles In December

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, a non-profit organization focused tackling issues such as hunger and workforce education, will bring its Helping Hands Concert & Auction back for a third year.

The concert will head to Southern California this year, taking place December 16th at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with a lineup that includes Metallica and other special guests.

The previous Helping Hands Concert & Auction was livestreamed on November 14th, 2020 and helped raise more than $1.8 million to support at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges, as well as various COVID and disaster relief efforts.

Metallica launched the All Within My Hands foundation in 2017 as a way for the band to give back to the community. The foundation’s expenses are entirely covered by the band, the board, and friends, ensuring that 100% of funds raised through initiatves such as the Helping Hands Concert goes to support those in need.

To date, All Within My Hands has donated over $5.8 million to critical local services and the fight against food insecurity, working with partners around the world to feed more than 10 million people.

In addition, the foundation has supported scholarship grants totaling $5.9 million benefiting 33 community colleges across the U.S.