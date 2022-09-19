Love H. Whelchel Named Chief People Officer At Downtown

NEW YORK (CelerbityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings announced the hire of Love H. Whelchel who joins the company as its first Chief People Officer.

In his new role, Whelchel will collaborate with Downtown’s leadership team on talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, employee experience, infrastructure and organizational design for the company’s more than 600 employees.

Whelchel has held human resources roles for more than two decades, including leading HR departments for agencies within WPP, IPG and Publicis.

He also did stints at Sean “Puffy” Combs’ companies Combs Enterprises and Bad Boy Worldwide and was a principal at the mobile app combpany Binkable.

“Throughout his impressive career, Love has guided the human resources function for a wide range of diverse companies,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “I am excited to collaborate with Love as he takes a lead role in ensuring that we have the best people and culture in the business.”

“From the moment I began to speak with Andrew about the opportunity to join Downtown, I have been impressed with the depth of expertise at every company in our portfolio. Every company and organization has been challenged in recent years by both predictable and surprising events. How we support our teams through these challenges is critical to the health and success of any company. I am truly thrilled to be part of the team guiding the Downtown workforce through the next phase of our growth and opportunities. We are in the best position to support and service creativity at every level of the music industry. With offices around the world and a diverse and highly talented workforce, Downtown is one of the most exciting music companies in the world,” said Whelchel. “As a musician myself, I’m thrilled to be a part of the team guiding our workforce and music creators into the future.”