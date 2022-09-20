Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Droptine Sign Country Rising Star – Dalton Dover

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Droptine Music Publishing (DMP) have announced their partnership to sign rising star-country music singer/songwriter Dalton Dover to a global publishing agreement.

Dover, 23, appeared on Season 16 of The Voice. Two years later, he has continued to build his fan base on TikTok, accumulating millions of views with his #CatchMeOffGuard series of cover song mashups.

His debut tracks “You Got A Small Town” and “Baby I Am” landed him on on Spotify’s Hot Country 2022 Artists To Watch.

“To say I’m excited to sign with Sony Music Publishing is an understatement,” Dover said. “I’m thrilled, but also motivated to continue growing, and I am so grateful to Droptine and Sony for betting on me.”

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “From the moment you hear Dalton’s voice, there’s no doubt he was born to do this. We couldn’t be more excited about the music he is creating and the future ahead of him.”

Droptine founder Jim Catino added: “I am so honored to be working with such an amazing talent. Dalton has an exciting future that is off to a huge start. Thanks to Matt McVaney for bringing Dalton to me and producing this project. I’m also thankful for Rusty Gaston and all the support from his amazing team at Sony Music Publishing.”

Droptine Music Publishing is a newly formed company run by Catino. The company have partnered with Sony Publishing Nashville to work with Dover, Tommy Karlas, Alex Maxwell and Russell Sutton.