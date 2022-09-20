TikTok Sensation GAYLE Cancels Headlining Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Gayle is canceling her US “Avoiding College” tour later this fall to focus on getting used to her new life as a pop star. But to be clear: “I’m still definitely not going to college,” she stated on social media.

The singer’s “Avoiding College” tour was initially set to kick off on Saturday, October 8, when she was due to perform in Oklahoma. Should the tour have gone ahead, Gayle would have taken in an other 18 cities up until Friday, November 11, when she would’ve played to fans in Fort Lauderdale.

Gayle assured fans that those who bought tickets would receive refunds and that she would hit the road next year. “I’m learning how to be an adult and how best to do this new life,” she wrote on Monday (September 19). “I love it so much, and I’m trying to do it the best way I can.”

Gayle added that she would still perform during the upcoming planned festivals she is scheduled for and that she’s “working on new music.” Her scheduled opener Carlie Hanson shared Gayle’s statement on Twitter and promised she’d be “back on the road in no time.”

The run was set to go through mid-November, where she’d perform songs from her debut album, A Study of the Human Experience, Vol. 1. Volume II is due October 7.

Avoiding College Canceled Tour Dates

Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room

Oct. 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Pride

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Oct. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Nov. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

Nov. 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Nov. 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room