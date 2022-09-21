AEG Presents Sets Its Sights On A New Venue In Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents has signed a lease with Kane Realty Corporation to develop and operate a concert venue in Raleigh’s new Entertainment District, Downtown South.

When completed, the 70,000-square foot entertainment venue will feature a flexible capacity and configuration that can accommodate standing or seated audiences of up to 3,500 fans in the main performance space and will also feature an intimate rooftop lounge for special events.

Designed by the downtown Raleigh office of international design and architecture firm Gensler, construction on the venue is scheduled to begin in the Spring 2023 and is expected to officially open its doors in the fall of 2024.

The yet-to-be-named venue will anchor Downtown South district, which includes green spaces such as a linear public park, as well as active retail spaces.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing a new venue to Raleigh, and Downtown South feels like a natural fit,” commented Shawn Trell, EVP, COO, and General Counsel, AEG Presents. “Music venues are by nature cultural hubs; they bring a sense of community and help define the energy of a neighborhood. We’ve experienced this most recently with our new venues in Atlanta and Boston, and in Kane Realty we have a partner who shares our vision for opening a state-of-the-art live music experience in this thriving market.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AEG Presents on a unique music venue at Downtown South. The company is a leader in live entertainment and their decision to create their next venue at Downtown South speaks volumes about the district,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation. “We are great admirers of AEG Presents’ ability to reach top-notch talent and create terrific event experiences at their venues such as Mission Ballroom in Denver and The Eastern in Atlanta. As Raleigh grows, it will be important for us as a City to keep pace with the demands for entertainment options – we believe that the size and flexibility of this new venue will fill a critical gap.”