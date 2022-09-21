Cris Garcia Falcão and Nina Rabe-Cairns Promoted To Territorial Managing Director Roles At Ingrooves

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent distribution and marketing company Ingrooves Music Group announced the expansion of their leadership team with the promotion of Cris Garcia Falcão and Nina Rabe-Cairns, as new regional managing directors.

“Cris and Nina have played pivotal roles in our ongoing investment and successful expansion into important new music markets,” said Jeff Cuatto, Interim CEO, Ingrooves Music Group. “The expansion of their duties recognizes their entrepreneurial drive, knowledge, and deep relationships within the regions they oversee.”

Falcão, who previously served as Ingrooves Managing Director of Brazil, has been named Managing Director LATAM, with oversight of all of Ingrooves operations in all Latin American territories. Falcão, who holds an MBA in marketing, had 25 years in finance before she began her career in music publishing at Fermata do Brasil and later founded the independent record label and publisher, Cada Instante. She joined Ingrooves in 2020 as Managing Director of Brazil.

“I’m incredibly proud of the diverse roster of labels and artists we work with and all of the work we’ve done in establishing Ingrooves in Brazil,” said Falcão. “We have earned the respect of the local music business and built one of the strongest distribution teams in the country. I look forward to expanding Ingrooves’ presence even further in one of the most exciting musical regions in the world.”

Sydney-based Nina Rabe-Cairns has been named as Managing Director APAC, overseeing Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Like Falcão, Rabe-Cairns joined Ingrooves in 2020, serving as Managing Director of Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Her resume includes roles at t Spotify, where she served as Senior Editor/Playlist Curator and Market Strategy & Operations Manager for Australia and New Zealand, and Nickelodeon, where she oversaw content for Viacom’s digital editorial team. She began her career as a journalist and news presenter.

“It’s an exciting time for global independent music distribution as we continue to achieve incredible success and extend our physical presence in multiple markets around the world,” said Rabe-Cairns. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to contribute even more to our mission in my expanded position.”