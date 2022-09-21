Annie Flook Joins Propeller As Director of Artist Partnerships & Business Development

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Digital marketing platform Propeller announced the appointment of Annie Flook as its new Director of Artist Partnerships & Business Development.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend the majority of my career working closely with artists to build their careers through touring,” says Flook. “Propeller has built a powerful platform to create measurable social impact and I’ve seen firsthand how valuable their campaigns can be when woven into the overall marketing and fan engagement strategy for an artist. I’m incredibly honored to join their team and am excited for the opportunity to help empower artists to authentically build their communities and use their voices for good.”

Flook joins Propeller from Warner Music Group, where she spent eight years in a variety of roles, including Head of Touring & Artist Development at Elektra Music Group, Director, Touring & Artist Development at Atlantic Records and Manager, Touring & Artist Development at Warner Records.

She got her start in the industry at ICM Partners, in the agency’s Contemporary Music Division under Nick Storch and Marsha Vlasic.

In her new role at Propeller, Flook will be based in Nashville.

“We got to know Annie through working together on social impact campaigns during her time at Elektra,” says Propeller Founder, Brandon Deroche. “We admired her leadership abilities and genuine desire to push her roster to do more to support causes. We are thrilled to have her on our team to help drive new approaches to Propeller’s artist partnerships and beyond.”