Michelle Obama Partners With Live Nation For Book Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced that she and her publisher, Crown, are partnering with Live Nation for a U.S. tour in support of her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The Live Nation-produced tour is slated to hit six cities around the U.S. this fall, kicking off on November 15th at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C. and concluding on December 13th at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Additional shows include The Met in Philadelphia on November 18; the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on December 3rd; The Chicago Theater in Chicago on December 5th; and the Masonic in San Fransico on December 10th.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” said Mrs. Obama. “This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

“Following the incredible success of her Becoming Tour, we are honored to be working with Mrs. Obama again to bring The Light We Carry Tour to live audiences across the US this fall,” said Tara Traub, Live Nation’s SVP of Global Touring. “We are thrilled to be part of helping her share the practices and new pathways she’s created that have the power to create meaningful change and connect us to one another during difficult times.”