Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins Win Song Of The Year At The 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards took place in front of a sold-out crowd at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night with Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins collectively winning Song of the Year for their hit “Buy Dirt.”

Country legend Garth Brooks was presented with the career milestone Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award and Taylor Swift was recognized as the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.

Ashley Gorley was presented with the Songwriter of the Decade award and also picked up his 6th Songwriter of the Year award, setting a record for the category.

Previously announced recipient, Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO, was presented with the President’s Keystone Award by NSAI Board President, Steve Bogard, and feted with a performance of “Rich Man” by Little Big Town.

Other performances for the night included Luke Combs, who sang “Beaches of Cheyenne,” and legendary songwriters Pat Alger, Kent Blazy and Tony Arata, who performed a medley of hits, concluding with “The Dance”.

Additional artist appearances during the awards gala: Parmalee, HARDY, GAYLE, Alana Springsteen, Walker Hayes, Tigirlily, Thomas Rhett and Babyface, as well as many of the incredible award-winning songwriters.

“On behalf of City National Bank, we would like to congratulate the winners of the 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards – particularly Garth Brooks, Ashley Gorley, Matthew West and Taylor Swift for their milestones,” said Diane Pearson and Lori Badgett, Co-Heads of City National Bank Entertainment Division, Nashville. “We are thrilled a sold out crowd at the Ryman Auditorium helped us celebrate songwriters from across the music community!”