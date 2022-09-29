Chris Janson Signs With Big Machine Label Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Chris Janson has signed with Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) in partnership with Janson’s Harpeth 60 Records.

Janson’s breakout No. 1 debut single “Buy Me A Boat” claimed iHeartRadio Music Awards’ Country Song of the Year and was certified triple Platinum. The multi-instrumentalist followed that success with a string of Gold No. 1 hits, including “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and “Done,” as well as his award-winning “Drunk Girl,” which received the ACM Video of the Year trophy. Janson has earned more than 7.4 billion airplay impressions to date and racked up more than 1.7 billion career streams.

“Chris has always been a force of nature, and he’s coming to BMLG at the perfect time to take his career next level,” shares BMLG Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “His experience, determination, and vision for what he wants to do next completely aligns with our long-term label group ideal and continued artist development. Did I mention he blows a mean harp?”

“I am so proud to be teaming up with Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen and the team at Big Machine Label Group. This opportunity is an absolute dream come true and I’m honored to be working with such a talented crew and roster of artists,” says Janson. “Julian Raymond and I are hitting the studio for this first album, and we are on the fast track for great new music! This whole partnership just feels right, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The entertainer joins the imprint alongside other BMLG roster artists such as Lady A, Brett Young, Riley Green and Janson’s protégé, Shane Profitt.